Former Hamtramck officials sue city over Pride flag ban, cite constitutional concerns

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Is banning the pride flag on city-owned property in Hamtramck unconstitutional? That is the question federal courts will have to answer now that two former officials are suing the city, city council and mayor.

In July, Russ Gordon and Cathy Stackpoole lost their position on the Hamtramck Human Relations Commission after raising a Pride flag on Joseph Campau Avenue.

"Within two and a half hours, it was down. One of the council people saw it, called the mayor, they called the city manager, the city manager called the police in, and the flag was down. I knew that was going to happen. I mean, I didn't have any doubt. But this was a protest that had to happen, that we had to stand up and speak up for these people who we're telling them that they're not worth enough to us to allow them to live in the city, or at least to be represented," Gordon said.

The month before, Hamtramck city leaders passed a law prohibiting any pride, ethnic, and political flags from going up on city property.

"It's clear that this resolution was done to pacify the religious sentiment part of the city. And you're not supposed to pass laws based on that. It's just wrong. There's a separation of church and state. This is the United States of America. That's how we do things," Stackpoole said.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for The Eastern District of Michigan, the pair allege the ordinance violates the First Amendment's Freedom of Speech and Establishment Clause and the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection Clause.

"We're not in this lawsuit for money. We're in this lawsuit to overturn the unconstitutional resolution that was passed by council and to put the flags back up. We want all the flags back up, including the pride flag," Gordon said.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, City Manager Max Garbarino wrote, "We have forwarded the suit over to our City Attorney, and he is reviewing them."

Gordan and Stackpoole are also seeking to return to their former roles on the Hamtramck Human Relations Commission to continue promoting their community's inclusivity.

"Let's talk about love and acceptance and kindness and neighborliness and raise all the flags," Stackpoole said.