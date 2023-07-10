Former Detroit City Council member Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson dies

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 16: City Council member JoAnn Watson poses at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on September 16, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Scott Legato

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Detroit City Council member, the Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson, has died.

In a statement on Monday, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield described Watson as a "trailblazer, stalwart and one-of-a-kind freedom fighter who loved her people and the Lord."

Watson became the first woman to serve as executive director at the Detroit NAACP and was a former delegate to the 2001 United Nations World Conference Against Racism.

"There are so many elected officials, leaders, advocates, pastors, business professionals and community leaders that are who they are because Mother Watson was who she was — present company included. I had the distinct honor of appointing Mother Watson to the Detroit's first-ever Reparations Task Force recently, in honor of her life's work and dedication around the issue," Sheffield said. "Further honoring her legacy, we launched the Task Force at her church and having the opportunity to appoint her, along with our subsequent conversations, are memories I will cherish for the rest of my life.

"Today, God called upon our beloved Mother, the Honorable Rev. Dr. Joann Watson, saying "Job well done my faithful servant" and she went home to be with the Lord. I send my sincerest condolences and prayers to her family, friends, and the scores of Detroiters and Americans whose lives she touched and that are mourning her death. She will be sorely missed. May God Bless her soul."