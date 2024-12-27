Former Central Michigan University quarterback Tommy Lazzaro dies at age 27

(CBS DETROIT) — Former Central Michigan University quarterback and U.S. Army Sgt. Tommy Lazzaro has died at the age of 27.

Lazzaro died on Dec. 22 in a hunting incident on Eglin Air Force Base in Flordia, the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to CBS News Detroit.

An investigation is ongoing.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends during this difficult time," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The Colorado Springs native attended Pine Creek High School before enrolling at Central Michigan University. He played for the Chippewas from 2016 to 2019 under head coaches John Bonamego and Jim McElwain. In 2019, and helped get an 8-6 season record and a berth in the MAC Championship game.

His most notable game was against Ball State University on Oct. 13, 2018, when he collected 237 total yards and two touchdowns, also rushing for 110 yards on 25 carries.

"When we took over the program, Tommy was truly our leader in so many ways," McElwain said in a statement. "CMU Football was blessed to have him and will always remember him for all he did for many of us. He will be missed by all of the Chippewas."

Lazzaro joined the U.S. Army after college and was a member of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), according to his obituary on the Emerald Coast Funeral Home's website.

He is survived by her parents, sister and fiancée. In lieu of flowers, his family requested donations to the Green Beret Foundation.