Former Armada students arrested after 4 guns stolen from Berlin Township home

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say two former students from Armada Area Schools have been arrested after four guns were taken from a Berlin Township home on Sunday.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a breaking and entering on May 19. An investigation uncovered two of the four guns and two juveniles were taken into custody.

Authorities say the school district canceled classes "out of an abundance of caution."

"The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office would like to make it clear that at no time were threats made in reference to the school, students, or staff," the sheriff's office said in a press release.