Former Ann Arbor priest pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Ann Arbor priest pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Officials say a sentencing agreement for Timothy Crowley, 74, included five years on probation and required Crowley to spend the first year in jail, receive sex offender treatment, and register as a sex offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 8.

"This plea will mark the ninth straight conviction by my department's clergy abuse investigation team, who have worked tirelessly on behalf of survivors in this state," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "We are grateful to have obtained some measure of justice on this matter and many others, further breaking down the walls of silence which often surround sexual assault and abuse."

Officials say Crowley was a priest at St. Thomas Rectory in Ann Arbor when he was arrested in 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. His case was dismissed; however, the Attorney General's office prevailed in the Court of Appeals.

State officials began an investigation into clergy abuse at seven Catholic dioceses in 2018. Since then, 11 criminal charges have been filed, leading to nine convictions.