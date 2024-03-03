Watch CBS News
Forecast for the week of March 4, 2024

By Stacey DuFord

CBS DETROIT - We could see a high temperature record, then some rain and above-averages temperatures through the end of the work week. 

Clouds increase overnight into Monday morning, so you may encounter some patchy fog and reduced visibility in the morning.

We could see a new record high temperature on Monday afternoon.

A cold front moves through the state Monday night bringing rain, and possible some thunder, for Tuesday. We could see up to 1/4" of rain before this system moves out.

Cooler air moves in after the cold front, but temperatures will still be well above average for the work week.

We have more chances for rain as we head into the weekend. And speaking of next weekend, don't forget to Spring Forward!

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 8:42 PM EST

