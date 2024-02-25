Forecast for the week of February 26, 2024

CBS DETROIT - This week looks like a bit of a rollercoaster ride. Monday looks dry and warmer than the weekend, with partly cloudy skies, so more sunshine!

Monday high temperatures

Tuesday looks even warmer, very close to the record high for the date.

Tuesday record high temperature

Tuesday also brings a chance of rain, with a marginal risk of severe weather, especially in the overnight hours into Wednesday.

severe weather outlook

Expect very windy conditions for Wednesday, with temperatures dropping throughout the day as cold air moves back into the area.

Wednesday temperature drop

Expect a chilly Thursday. Then another warm-up as temperatures head back into the 50s for the weekend.

7 day forecast

Have a great week!