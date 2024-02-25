Forecast for the week of February 26, 2024
CBS DETROIT - This week looks like a bit of a rollercoaster ride. Monday looks dry and warmer than the weekend, with partly cloudy skies, so more sunshine!
Tuesday looks even warmer, very close to the record high for the date.
Tuesday also brings a chance of rain, with a marginal risk of severe weather, especially in the overnight hours into Wednesday.
Expect very windy conditions for Wednesday, with temperatures dropping throughout the day as cold air moves back into the area.
Expect a chilly Thursday. Then another warm-up as temperatures head back into the 50s for the weekend.
Have a great week!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.