Forecast for the week of February 26, 2024

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

CBS DETROIT - This week looks like a bit of a rollercoaster ride. Monday looks dry and warmer than the weekend, with partly cloudy skies, so more sunshine! 

high-temps-tomorrow.png
Monday high temperatures

Tuesday looks even warmer, very close to the record high for the date. 

day-5.png
Tuesday record high temperature

Tuesday also brings a chance of rain, with a marginal risk of severe weather, especially in the overnight hours into Wednesday.

spc-outlook-d3.png
severe weather outlook

Expect very windy conditions for Wednesday, with temperatures dropping throughout the day as cold air moves back into the area. 

temperature-drop-movement.png
Wednesday temperature drop

Expect a chilly Thursday. Then another warm-up as temperatures head back into the 50s for the weekend.

pm-7-day.png
7 day forecast

Have a great week! 

First published on February 25, 2024 / 7:43 PM EST

