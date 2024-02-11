Watch CBS News
Forecast for the week of February 12, 2024

By Stacey DuFord

CBS DETROIT - The week starts mild, but ends feeling more like winter. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s for Monday. 

Monday night a large low pressure system moves through to the south, and a smaller system moves through the Upper Peninsula. We should stay dry, but cooler air moves in Tuesday through the end of the week.

Monday evening

We could see some flurries or lake effect snow on Tuesday, mostly in the thumb and the northeastern counties. 

Tuesday

Expect mostly sunny skies for Valentine's Day on Wednesday. And if you have plans in the evening, temperatures will be dropping through the 30s -- just right for getting cozy!

Valentine's Day

There's a chance of a wintry mix moving in on Thursday. Then even more cool air moves in, taking temperatures down closer to average, for the first time in February. 

7 day forecast

Have a great week!

Stacey DuFord
Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 8:00 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

