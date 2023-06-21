Fordson High School brings back summer youth football camp to inspire kids

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Fordson High School in Dearborn is reviving its youth football with its four-day summer camp.

It has been years since the program has hit the field, but with the help of parents, alumni, former players, and current coaches like offensive coordinator Osama Abulhassan, kids can get back to playing football at Fordson High School this summer.

"My siblings came to Fordson. I came to Fordson, class of 2004. Played for the team. I never got to play in a Fordson youth camp when I was growing up. This wasn't happening," Abulhassan says.

According to Abulhassan, it all started with Fordson head coach Fouad Zaban.

"We started this football camp way back about 15-16 years ago. We decided we want to bring this back and give it back to you," Zaban told more than 100 kids who showed up on day one of the camp Tuesday.

Abulhassan says the camp is designed to give kids ages 7-14 a shot to learn the game of football, both on and off the field, from coaches, alumni, collegiate and professional players, and staff.

"The standard is you show up. The standard is you do your best. The standard is respect and dignity. The standard is it costs you nothing to be nice to people," Abuldhassan told campers.

Day one of camp consisted of a list of strength and agility tests, including push-ups, chin-ups, vertical jumps and running relays.

But before the kids finished off the day with some complimentary food for their hard work, Abulhassan made sure he ended practice the only way he knows how.

"We do something here at Fordson. When we are talking, we're about to get out of here. We're about to go to the next station. What we say is one of our coaches will say we're out of here on a good break. We're out here on a good break. Then I'll say ready when I say ready, all of you clap one time. Ready," Abulhassan said.

And as he expected, all campers responded with one clap.

The camp will be held from 6-9 p.m. June 20-23 at Fordson High School.