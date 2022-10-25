Ford unveils new Escape with hybrid, sport models

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ford Motor Company has unveiled the new 2023 Ford Escape, that includes a new sport model, as well as a new hybrid model.

Ford is bringing back the hybrid model to the Escape, with one version being a full hybrid that Ford said can get an estimated range of 550 miles. The plug-in model can get a range of 37 miles on battery power alone, according to Ford.

The Escape Plug-In model will have four different driving modes to select from, including an EV Now mode where drivers can use just electric power to drive, and an EV Later mode where drivers can use gas only, conserving electric miles.

Ford is making three different models of the sport model. The base sport model, the ST-Line, will have a 1.5 liter EcoBoost engine with up to 180 horsepower, while the ST-Line Elite and ST-Select will have a 2.0 liter EcoBoost engine with up 250 horsepower.

All of the Escape models will have SYNC 4, Ford's entertainment technology, that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. SYNC 4 will also be set up with the enhanced voice recognition system that Ford said will help drivers and passengers get access to information around them.

The model will be built at Ford's Louisville plant and the company says it is available to order now. The SUV is expected to be available early next year.