Ford releases images, brochures for over 300 past concept cars

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 17, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Ford recently added thousands of images and brochures of concept cars to its online database filled with historical documents.

1955 Ford Mystere concept with scenic trees neg C612-1dw Ford Heritage Vault

The Ford Heritage Vault was launched in June of last year, giving car fans a place to see thousands of photos from the company's past.

The recent addition includes over 1,600 images and brochures for over 300 Ford, Lincoln and Mercury concept cars.

These added documents date back to Henry Ford's experimental 1896 Quadricycle.

To view the nearly 100 years' worth of concept cars, visit here.