Ford is looking at ways to use olive trees to create auto parts

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Ford is looking at ways to use olive trees to create auto parts.

The company says combining plastic with fibers from olive tree branches produces durable and lightweight parts.

Researchers are making and testing parts made from 40% olive tree fibers and 60% recycled plastic.

This cuts the amount of plastic used in vehicles reducing Ford's carbon footprint.

Ford says pruning olive trees creates 7 million tons of waste every year.

More information can be watched in a video online. 

January 11, 2024

