Ford-inspired burger, beer joint to open second location in Novi

(CBS DETROIT) - A Ford Motor Company-inspired restaurant is opening a second metro-Detroit location, with more planned for the future.

Ford's Garage is a burger and craft beer franchise that fuses vintage garage and prohibition themes.

Founded in 2012 and franchised in 2015, the original Ford's Garage opened in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. Ford's Garage first entered the Detroit market in 2017 with a restaurant in Dearborn.

"As it turns out, the Ford Motor Company's rich history as one of America's most important manufacturing companies also translates to a pretty cool dining experience," said Billy Downs, franchise owner and operator of Ford's Garage in Dearborn.

The new Michigan location is set to begin construction this month at Fountain Walk in Novi.

The company said each restaurant is designed to look like a 1920s service station. It's decorated with Ford memorabilia, vintage vehicles, fixtures and gas pumps. Each location has a Model T or Model A car suspended above the center bar.

"Ford's Garage has proven itself a turnkey operation that will be a popular dining out choice in any neighborhood," said Ford's Garage Vice President of Business Development & Franchise Relations Scott Estes. "We're thankful for franchise partners like Billy, and look forward to further growing our loyal customer base in the Detroit area."

The company said their Novi location will feature black Angus beef burgers, vegetarian options, homemade meatloaf, wings, seafood, macaroni & cheese and more. The bar will carry more than 100 beers, including 30+ on tap with an emphasis on local microbreweries.

Beyond Novi, Downs said he is planning to open more Metro-Detroit locations in the near future. While leases have yet to be signed, Downs said he's planning to open in key areas where there's restaurant synergy.

"I'm excited to be bringing more of the Ford's Garage experience to the Detroit area," said Downs.

Ford's Garage Novi is planning to open its nearly 9,000 square foot space in the first quarter of 2023.

