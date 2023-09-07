Ford increases pay for 8,000 UAW employees

(CBS DETROIT) - Ford announced Thursday about 8,000 UAW employees are receiving a wage increase.

These employees will have an average increase of $4.33 per hour, or $9,000 a year. With overtime, employees could see an increase top out at $10,000 a year.

According to Ford, the wage increases were negotiated by the company and the UAW under a 2019 contract.

The announcement comes as the UAW is in new contract negotiations with the Big Three automakers. The deadline for a new contract is 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Ford says permanent hourly manufacturing employees are eligible if they were hired before the 2019 contract effective date and are earning at least $24.40 as of Sept. 1.

"These pay raises are an example of Ford's commitment to improving the lives of our hourly workforce," said Bryce Currie, Ford's vice president of manufacturing. "The negotiating teams nicknamed this deal '23 Jump Street' because in 2023 a significant number of UAW-Ford team members would see a jump in pay. And we are offering further improvements in the next contract."