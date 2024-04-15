Ford Fireworks in Detroit nominated for best place to view fireworks

Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The annual Ford Fireworks show along the Detroit River has been nominated for USA Today's 2024 10Best Readers' Choice Places to See Fireworks contest.

The show, which is produced by The Parade Company, joins 19 other nominations, including the Navy Pier fireworks and the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest in neighboring states Chicago, Illinois, and Cincinnati, Ohio, respectively.

"The Ford Fireworks is one of the largest and most spectacular fireworks shows in America, and we are honored to be nominated by USA TODAY," Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, said in a statement. "We are privileged to work with the amazing team at Ford Motor Company to bring the people of Detroit and our region this world-class event for the 66th year."

The public can vote on the best fireworks show by noon on May 13. The top 10 winners will be announced on May 22.

The 66th annual show is scheduled for 10 p.m. on June 24, 2024, and will include 10,000 pyrotechnic effects thanks to a partnership with Zambelli Fireworks. This year's theme is "Color the Sky with Sunshine.

Visit The Parade Company's website for more information on the Ford Fireworks.