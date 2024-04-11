2024 Ford Fireworks scheduled for June 24 along Detroit River

Measles confirmed in Detroit child, unsafe levels of lead in Lunchables and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The 66th annual Ford Fireworks is set to take center stage on Monday, June 24.

The theme for this year's free show over the Detroit River is "Color the Sky with Sunshine. The show is produced by The Parade Company, which also hosts the annual America's Thanksgiving Parade.

"The Ford Fireworks inspires awe and excitement in Detroit and well beyond with a magnificent fireworks display lighting up a truly iconic American skyline," Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, said in a statement. "We are once again honored and privileged to work with the amazing team at Ford Motor Company to bring the people of Detroit and our region this incredible event for the 66th year."

The show will start at 10 p.m. and include 10,000 pyrotechnic effects thanks to a partnership with Zambelli Fireworks.

In addition to the fireworks show, there will also be a Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party presented by Ford Motor Company. That event has limited tables and tickets available.

"Ford is proud to be a longtime partner of The Parade Company and to support one of the most cherished events of the summer," said Mary Culler, president of Ford Motor Company Fund, in a statement. "We look forward to bringing everyone together again to celebrate and honor America, our great city and the people and communities that make Detroit so special."

Visit The Parade Company's website for more information on the Ford Fireworks.