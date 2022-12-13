Ford F-150 Lightning named 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year

(CBS DETROIT) - Ford's electric pickup truck is getting more recognition as it was named the 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year.

According to the automaker, the F-150 Lightning is the first electric truck to win by a unanimous vote.

Ford says the success of the truck also resulted in the company being named the No. 2 EV brand in the United States.

"The F-150 Lightning and its nearly instant torque with ride and handling make it without a doubt the best truck Ford has ever made. If that feels like a bold statement, consider that amongst our judges, the F-150 Lightning won Truck of the Year by unanimous decision–the first EV truck to convince all judges across the board," Ed Loh, MotorTrend group head of editorial, said in a press release. "The Ford F-150 Lightning is no less than a milestone achievement in the history of American mobility."

The company says it is expecting to deliver 150,000 EV trucks a year.

Ford officially launched the truck in April 2022 with the first customer deliveries beginning in May.

"It's really brilliant for the team that Lightning is the first EV truck to win by unanimous vote," Darren Palmer, vice president of electric vehicle programs, said in a press release. "This truck is full of firsts, and this one is really special to add to Lightning's historic launch."