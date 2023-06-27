Food Gatherers launches annual summer food program in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Washtenaw County's largest food bank, Food Gatherers, has relaunched its Summer Food Service Program for area students.

Each year when school gets out for the summer, families lose access to free and reduced-price meals.

Food Gatherers aims to bridge the meal gap for children and families by offering free meals five days a week at sites throughout Washtenaw County.

"We have about 15 sites now and growing," said Community Food Program Manager Leronica Roberts, in a statement. "We still have sites coming onboard. Last summer, we were able to serve over 60,000 meals."

The program is returning this summer to the "Eat and Play" model for the first time since 2019. During the pandemic, the program pivoted to a "Grab-and-Go" model.

"The kids have to eat food on site, and I think that's great to have because kids have to get back to interact with each other," said Roberts.

Children ages 18 and under are eligible to receive the free meals, as are individuals up to the age of 26 who are enrolled in an educational program recognized by a local or state public educational agency.

"Last week, my daughter found out about the program from one of her friends," said area resident Lynwood Powell. "So, I brought her in to come in and join. And we realized that Food Gatherers were going to be having the lunch program every day as well as the hour activity afterward, so we were very excited."

"These are my friends, and I came here because I'm bored at home sometimes," said 13-year-old Carl Hogan. "I got nothing to do. So, I just ride my bike over here almost every day and just come here to play with my friends and be on the computer and stuff like that."

For families who relied on the "Grab-and-Go" meals, Food Gatherers is sponsoring separate sites for grocery distribution throughout the community.

The Summer Food Service Program will run through August 18 in Washtenaw County and is offered in partnership this year with the Michigan Department of Education and with support from Lake Trust Credit Union Foundation and Toyota Research & Development.

More information, including a list of sites for the summer meal distributions, can be found on Food Gatherers' website.

To receive a list of sites, text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 or call Food Gatherers at 734-761-2796.