Food Gatherers helps alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Food Gatherers is the only food rescue organization in Washtenaw County where it says every zip code is affected by food insecurity.

In 2022, Food Gatherers distributed 7.8 million pounds of food to community members in need.

It gets its food from donations by residents and grocery stores. It also purchases some of its food at a wholesale cost from vendors who work with food banks.

A fleet of eight trucks works across three shifts to make deliveries to 140 partner organizations in Washtenaw County.

Food Gatherers is powered by more than 3,500 local volunteers.

"Volunteerism is at the heart of everything we do here," manager of volunteer programs James Everhart said. "We were founded by a small group of volunteers, so it's really in our DNA. Out here at our warehouse, volunteers are doing all of the sorting, so anything that comes rescued or donated, volunteers are going through and making sure that's still safe for us to distribute."

The food bank was started in 1988 at Zingerman's Deli to deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need. According to its founders, it's the state of Michigan's first food rescue program.

Today, it continues to provide much-needed food to local residents amid elements like the lasting effects of the pandemic and inflation.

Earlier this year, federal SNAP benefits designated for pandemic relief ended, putting more pressure on food banks.

"We're seeing a lot of that fallout," warehouse manager Dan Selling said. "A lot of people that were used to that extra support, now needing some extra support from us and our partners."

CBS News Detroit rode along the delivery route on the morning of Tuesday.

The first stop was the Greater Faith Mission in Ypsilanti.

Founded by a husband-and-wife team, the mission serves around 100 families a week during its food pick-up service on Tuesday afternoons.

"There's no judgment zone," Greater Faith Mission's assistant food program manager Mamie Laster said. "We don't care where you work, what you do, where you live. If you need it, we have it, it's yours."

Twenty-four volunteers help the mission pack and distribute food to the community, including 91-year-old Zeola Lewis.

"I'm known here as Mother Lewis," she said. "I come every Tuesday to pass out food and I love it. Sometimes I'm not feeling well, but I come anyhow. But I thank my God to be able to come out to help someone in need."

Dorothy Ford and her husband Pastor Robert L. Ford purchased a former elementary school to help others through their mission.

"This is my life," Dorothy said. "And I'm hoping that when I have to retire that someone will take this mantle and run with it and take it to another level. Because this is something that's going to be needed until Jesus come. I don't think anybody can do without the help that we're giving. We do clothes, we do food, we do counseling, we do picnics, we do Thanksgiving. We do a lot in this little here. And so we're just thankful that we're able to be a beacon in the neighborhood."

Gregory Fletcher wears several hats at the mission: he's a minister, volunteer, and even a cook for special events.

He said it's important to keep a positive attitude when helping others.

"Keep it live. Have everybody laughing while we're in here working," Fletcher said. "I love to give, I love to share, and that's what we're here for. To show love, to give and to share."

Our next stop: Word of Deliverance Church a few minutes down the road in Ypsilanti, also run by a husband-and-wife team.

The church has a team of 10 regular volunteers who help pack and distribute food and make emergency deliveries.

"We help everyone," food pantry co-founder Jeanette Pettygrue said. "Everybody that comes through that door or calls us, we're going to be there for them. I've been there before, and I know what hunger feels like and I don't want to see no one hungry."

It's a labor of love, which they said they hope to continue for years to come.

"We've been doing this close to 40 years," food pantry co-founder Howard Pettygrue said. "But it's something that we enjoy doing. Very passionate about being a helping hand to the community."

"They are a safety net for folks in this community," community food programs manager at Food Gatherers LeRonica Roberts said. "All walks of life come here from near and far. So, we are very grateful for the Pettygrues and all that they do out of this site."

Long before the distribution was set to begin, community members began lining up in the parking lot to take home their prepacked groceries.

"I need food," community member Sandy Britton said. "My neighbor goes to the church, and she told me about it."

"I am a single mother with three kids, and I'm also in nursing school, and you know everything is so expensive right, especially groceries, and it being Christmas time," community member Destinee Matthews said. "So, it just helps keep everything together and everybody fed."

Driver Frank Bennett said making daily deliveries to those in need is not something he takes for granted.

"I love just helping people and putting a smile on someone's face," he said. "And the satisfaction of knowing that someone that's hungry is going to get fed. Because you don't know. You just help one person … it's just so rewarding."