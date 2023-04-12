Following sudden resignation, Wyandotte School Board appoints interim Superintendent

WYANDOTTE, MICH. (CBS DETROIT) - A new face will begin to lead the City of Wyandotte's School District. School board members voted unanimously. This is following the former superintendent's resignation last week.

The newly elected individual can expect to deal with a lot of things mainly upset parents and residents over an antenna atop Washington Elementary School.

After Catherine Cost's resignation, Wyandotte's School Board appointed Dr. Carla Harting to fill the seat. Dr. Harting is no stranger to the role, having previously served as the city's superintendent from 2011-2014.

Noting the previous tenure she added, "I plan to work closely with the board of education, staff members, parents, and community members to ensure that our students continue to receive a high-quality education."

Until an actual replacement is found Harting will fill the seat. For the position, she'll be paid a daily per diem rate of $616.

Dr. Harting's appointment came welcomed, and parents and residents applauded the move. Still, their focus remains on the T-Mobile antenna.

"I urge you to continue putting the pressure on our kids, our time is ticking and we need to decide what to do for the next school year. I know contracts and legalities are complicated but time isn't on our side," One concerned parent said to the board.

The antenna is off. T-Mobile has stated they plan to turn it on after the current school year ends in June.

During Tuesday's board meeting, parents hounded members on the status of T-mobile's plan to accrue how much it'd be to take the antenna down and place it elsewhere in the city.

According to the board president, they've been advised by legal counsel not to speak on the issue.

One participant spoke to the room, adding that upset parents and residents should consider suing T-Mobile. Several responded by adding, those conversations are happening.