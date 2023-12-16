Focus: HOPE delivers more than 1,000 meals to seniors in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Focus: HOPE held its annual Holiday Food for Seniors event on Saturday, where volunteers packaged and delivered meals to 1,400 seniors in Detroit.
The holiday-themed boxes are given to seniors in need across four different counties.
Focus: HOPE helps reduce food insecurity in metro Detroit, according to organizers.
Focus: HOPE's goal is to make sure seniors have the chance to focus on the holiday season with loved ones, not on their next meal, organizers said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.