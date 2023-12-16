Watch CBS News
Focus: HOPE delivers more than 1,000 meals to seniors in Detroit

By Gabrielle Dawson

CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Focus: HOPE held its annual Holiday Food for Seniors event on Saturday, where volunteers packaged and delivered meals to 1,400 seniors in Detroit

The holiday-themed boxes are given to seniors in need across four different counties. 

Focus: HOPE helps reduce food insecurity in metro Detroit, according to organizers. 

Focus: HOPE's goal is to make sure seniors have the chance to focus on the holiday season with loved ones, not on their next meal, organizers said.  

December 16, 2023

