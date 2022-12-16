Flu cases skyrocket at Corewell Health East amidst holidays

Dr. Matthew Sims, Director of Infectious Disease Research at Corewell Health East provides an update on flu cases December 15, 2022 Zoom

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Doctors are seeing more people sick with the flu, and with the holiday season underway, they think the situation may get worse.

"Flu, RSV, COVID, those are the majority," Dr. Matthew Sims, Director of Infectious Disease Research, Corewell Health East, said.

It's the viral triple threat slamming doctors in our area and across the country.

"They're coming in respiratory symptoms; usually bad cough, can't breathe, fevers, headaches, body aches," Sims said.

During the last week of November, Corewell Health East treated 344 patients with the flu, 328 with RSV and 411 COVID-19 cases.



In the second week of December, COVID-19 cases remained steady, RSV dropped, but flu cases jumped up to 760,

"For three years, essentially, we haven't really had exposure to flu, or RSV, and as we know, with these respiratory viruses, in general, you build up antibodies, and those antibodies will last for a while you won't get full protection past a few months," Sims said.

With weaker immune systems, doctors say it's important this holiday season to get vaccinated, use common sense hygiene habits, and mask up.

"Whether it's an N95, KN95, or a KF94 because those masks will protect you against COVID whereas surgical masks mostly protect the people around you," Sims said.

Despite already seeing a high number of flu cases, Sims says flu season usually doesn't peak until late December/Early January.