Florida Panthers take on the Detroit Red Wings after Bennett's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (22-16-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (27-13-3, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

The Florida Panthers host the Detroit Red Wings after Sam Bennett's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Panthers' 5-4 overtime loss.

Florida is 27-13-3 overall and 6-1-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have committed 192 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank fourth in league play.

Detroit has a 7-5-2 record in Atlantic Division play and a 22-16-5 record overall. The Red Wings have committed 181 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. The Panthers won 2-0 in the previous matchup. Bennett led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS

Carter Verhaeghe has 23 goals and 20 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has 13 goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 12 goals and 22 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Panthers: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Red Wings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES

Panthers: Nick Cousins: out (concussion protocol), Dmitry Kulikov: day to day (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Matt Luff: out (upper body), Ville Husso: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.