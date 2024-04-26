Florida man sentenced to prison in international fraud conspiracy that targeted Michigan seniors

2024 NFL Draft kicks off in Detroit, 10 years since Flint Water Crisis and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Florida is sentenced to six and a half years in prison in connection with an international fraud conspiracy that targeted seniors in multiple states, including Michigan, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Jorrel Tyler Jackson, 31, of Seffner, Florida, was one of seven people charged in the scheme. Federal officials alleged that Jackson was responsible for causing 22 victims to lose $1.5 million. He is ordered to pay that amount in restitution.

Five of the seven people charged pleaded guilty.

One person in West Michigan lost $398,000 in the scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Michigan.

Officials said the victims received messages about a virus on their computers and to call a number for assistance. The victims called the number, and the person on the line claimed to be working for a company, like Apple or Microsoft, and urged the victims to give money.

An investigation revealed that the alleged workers were scammers located in India.

Federal prosecutors accused Jackson of collecting money from the victims and sending it to high-level members of the fraud.

"To protect yourself, never click on unsolicited pop-ups, links sent by text message or email, don't download software at the request of someone you don't know, and always remember that the government and law enforcement will never call and ask you for money," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.