Florida man charged with 12 felonies after allegedly kidnapping Sterling Heights man

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Angel Andujar-Ruiz is facing life in prison after being arraigned on 12 felony charges stemming from an alleged kidnapping of a Sterling Heights man.

Police said Andujar-Ruiz and three other men kidnapped a 24-year-old man from the parking lot of Lifetime Fitness in Shelby Township on Monday night.

Andujar-Ruiz was charged with carjacking (life felony), conspiracy carjacking (life felony), armed robbery (life felony), torture (life felony), first-degree home invasion (20-year felony), first-degree conspiracy home invasion (20-year felony), unlawful imprisonment (15-year felony), conspiracy unlawful imprisonment (15-year felony) and three counts of felony firearm (two-year mandatory felony).

"The danger to the community seems to be very high in terms of the nature of these offenses - under these circumstances - the court is going to deny bond," said Judge Douglas Shepherd.

Andujar-Ruiz was the only suspect arrested and taken into custody after leading police on a high-speed chase through a residential neighborhood in Sterling Heights. He is expected to face more charges in a Sterling Heights District Court.

The three other suspects managed to escape after ditching the victim's GMC pickup truck near 15 Mile Rd. and Dodge Park.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but according to prosecutors, it could have been much worse, considering Andujar-Ruiz was also charged with having several loaded firearms.

Prosecutors say it appears Andujar-Ruiz and the other suspects traveled from Florida to target their victim.

"He is a Tampa resident. He was up here for what appears to be the sole purpose of committing this unlawful imprisonment and home invasion," the prosecution stated Wednesday.

Andujar-Ruiz is due back in court on Nov. 7 for a probable cause hearing.

"I extend my gratitude to the Shelby Township and Sterling Heights Police Departments for their tireless and thorough investigations into this deeply disturbing incident. The severity of this crime cannot be understated, and it is imperative that we work together to ensure justice prevails," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.