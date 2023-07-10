Flint under boil water advisory after water main break

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Flint due to a large water main break.

This advisory was issued as a precaution on Sunday, July 9.

City officials say locations throughout the city may experience low water pressure as crew members are making repairs at multiple locations.

During this advisory, residents should use bottled water or filtered and boiled water. Officials say if using tap water, bring cold filtered water to a boil, boil it for one minute and then let it cool before using. Boiling the water kills bacteria and other organisms.

In addition, when crews flush water mains, it may cause water to be discolored. If residents see discolored water, they are asked to call the water department at 810-766-7202.

Once the boil water advisory is lifted, residents should flush their building plumbing, clean their faucet aerators and change their water filter cartridges.

Residents can get free water filter units and replacement cartridges at Flint City Hall Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free water testing kits are also available to residents.