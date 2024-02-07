Flint Township man charged in arson murder, prosecutor says

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Chad Egan, 31, of Flint Township was charged with murder in connection to the death of a woman who died in a house fire on Saturday in Flint Township, David Leyton, the Genesee County Prosecutor said Wednesday.

Egan was charged with felony murder and first-degree arson in connection to the death of Angela Craig, 43, who was found dead in her home as a result of the smoke inhalation, Leyton said. Craig's dog and cat also died in the fire.

Before the arson, Flint Township police were dispatched to a home on Helber Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 3 after Craig called 911 to report Egan banging on her door repeatedly and wanted him to leave.

When officers arrived, they had a brief conversation with Egan, resulting in the officers and Egan leaving, Leyton said. Police said they were unable to talk with Craig.

Around an hour later, around 4 a.m., police and firefighters were dispatched to Craig's home which was on fire.

While on the way, emergency responders passed Egan who was seen walking on Lavelle Road, west of Helber Street, Leyton said. Police were able to go back and find Egan to arrest him.

Video surveillance of the neighborhood showed Egan walking toward and away from Craig's home several times, according to Leyton.

It showed him in the front yard of a nearby abandoned home and a lighter lit up, following Egan walking across the street and off-camera, according to officials.

The video showed homes in the neighborhood lit up from Craig's home on fire, Leyton said.

Egan is scheduled to be arraigned but a date has not been released.