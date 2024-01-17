1 dead after vehicle fleeing police in Flint crashes into MTA bus

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed, and four others were injured after a suspect vehicle led police on a chase before crashing into an MTA bus in Flint Tuesday evening, state police said.

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, Flint troopers were patrolling when they saw a suspect vehicle wanted in connection to a felonious assault and carjacking that had just happened on eastbound I-69 near Moorish Road.

Troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop on the 2009 Pontiac G8, but the driver fled.

A chase ensued for about three minutes but was stopped near Hammerberg Road due to safety concerns.

The suspect vehicle exited I-69 at Saginaw Street while troopers continued traveling on I-69.

Two minutes later, the vehicle crashed into an MTA bus at the intersection of Saginaw and 9th streets, state police said.

The bus driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries and were in stable condition.

State police say the suspect driver was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition. The front-seat passenger in the suspect vehicle was treated for minor injuries before being lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail.

The passenger in the rear of the suspect vehicle was killed in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.