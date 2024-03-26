Flint man, 53, sentenced to prison for sexual assault of minor

Supreme Court to hear abortion pill case, FEMA relief deadline and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Flint man convicted of sexual assault of a minor is sentenced on Tuesday to more than 75 years in prison.

Swahitti Kying Watson, 53, was found guilty last month of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under age 13 and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under age 13.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office says Watson received an additional 18 months for sexually explicit material.

Testimony at trial revealed that in 2017 and 2018, Watson was friends with the victim's family and had permission to take her to the store; however, he took her to another location, assaulting her and showing her pornographic videos, according to prosecutors.

"Today, justice was served. Today, Swahitti Watson was sentenced to what is essentially a life sentence for his abhorrent actions," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in a statement.

"I want to acknowledge the brave actions of the victim in this case for coming forward and for standing strong in the face of enormous stress and trauma."