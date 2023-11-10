Flint man convicted in 2022 shooting death of roommate

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old man was found guilty in the shooting death of his roommate in Genesee County.

Timothy Devonta Alexander, of Flint, was charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and three counts of felony firearm, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024.

Prosecutors say Alexander shot and killed 30-year-old Nathan James Rye on April 26, 2022.

Police were called to a home on McLean Avenue in Burton. Upon arrival, officers found Rye lying on a bedroom floor with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Testimony revealed Rye and his girlfriend were in a room when they reportedly heard Alexander arguing with his former girlfriend in another room. According to the prosecutor's office, Rye's girlfriend asked if he was going to intervene when it sounded like Alexander's ex-girlfriend was being assaulted.

Rye confronted Alexander, leading to a verbal altercation before he was shot twice.

Prosecutors say Rye's girlfriend called 911, and Alexander and his former girlfriend left the house separately.

An anonymous tip led to Alexander's arrest in Flint.