Watch CBS News
Local News

Child sleeping inside Flint home injured in drive-by shooting

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Gunman identified after 9 injured in shooting at suburban Detroit splash pad and more top stories
Gunman identified after 9 injured in shooting at suburban Detroit splash pad and more top stories 02:25

(CBS DETROIT) - A child who was sleeping inside a Flint home was injured after a drive-by shooting last week, state police said.

The incident happened at 12:50 a.m. on Friday, June 14, at a home in the 3200 block of Begole St.

Michigan State Police say a child was injured and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The child was listed in stable condition. 

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 9:43 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.