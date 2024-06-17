Child sleeping inside Flint home injured in drive-by shooting

Gunman identified after 9 injured in shooting at suburban Detroit splash pad and more top stories

Gunman identified after 9 injured in shooting at suburban Detroit splash pad and more top stories

Gunman identified after 9 injured in shooting at suburban Detroit splash pad and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A child who was sleeping inside a Flint home was injured after a drive-by shooting last week, state police said.

The incident happened at 12:50 a.m. on Friday, June 14, at a home in the 3200 block of Begole St.

Michigan State Police say a child was injured and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The child was listed in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL.