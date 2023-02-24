Five suspects in custody accused of breaking into Troy pharmacy

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Five men from out-of-state are in police custody after allegedly breaking into a pharmaceutical business in Troy.

According to the Troy Police Department, detectives observed two suspicious vehicles in the area of the business on the 1200 block of Rankin Street during the early morning hours of February 19. Two of the men were seen gaining access to the facility by cutting a hole through an overhead garage door.

Officers were then alerted by an employee of the business, who was able to access security video, informing them that the suspects were trying to enter a secure area for scheduled drugs. The suspects inside the building, later identified as 20 year-old Isaiah Duncan and 24 year-old Ario Stephens, were arrested without incident.

Three other suspects who were communicating with Duncan and Stephens were located by officers inside two lookout vehicles outside of the facility. Those suspects, later identified as Shaun Lewis, 24, Jaevion Hackett, 20, and Alvin Whidby, 42, were also taken into custody.

All five men have been charged with Breaking and Entering a Building With Intent. No word on when the suspects are expected to appear in court.