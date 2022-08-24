Five in custody after using jet ski to illegally cross into U.S.

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four Brazilian nationals and a U.S. citizen are in police custody after allegedly using a jet ski to illegally enter the United States from Canada.

On August 20, border agents saw a jet ski with three people aboard leave Canada and land near Port Huron. Two of the people got off the jet ski and began walking down the road while the driver returned towards Canada. The two people then got into a vehicle but were quickly apprehended by agents with the Marysville Station Border Patrol.

The jet ski then returned and agents were able to arrest the driver, along with a man and a woman. In all, a U.S. citizen and four Brazilian nationals were taken into custody.

"I could not be prouder of the men and women of Detroit Sector," said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley in a press release. "These criminals made their brazen attempt on a busy weekend without regard, or fear of our law-abiding community. While our strong U.S. and Canadian law enforcement partnerships facilitated a quick resolution, it cannot overshadow the role the community can play in our success. We continue to encourage the community to provide tips on suspicious activity."

The release also states that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police also arrested two additional people. Details of that arrest were not immediately known.