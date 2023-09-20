Michigan first responders honored on Capitol steps: "They work with people on their worst day"

(CBS DETROIT) - EMTs from across Michigan were honored on the Capitol steps Wednesday. They're often the people you call in the worst moments of your life.

"We have people who are working long hours. They're working in very difficult situations," said Jason McDonald, who serves as president of the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services Board of Directors. "They work with people on their worst day, and our EMTs and paramedics are involved in those multiple times during each one of their shifts, so it's hard work, and we want to bring them here and make sure we recognize that."

Like many other industries in Michigan, EMTs are still dealing with shortages after the pandemic, which means a lot of ground to cover for those on the job.

Among those honored on Wednesday were Aaron Eggli and Brittany Scurlock.

"Our service area is about 350 square miles, where we're out, we're about a half hour drive even with lights and sirens to the hospital at times, so we have to give a lot of medications and reassess your patient constantly sometimes we'll spend 40-45 minutes to an hour with a patient," Eggli said. "It's a lot of getting to know people and actually doing long-term care that you would see being done in a hospital being done in an ambulance."

The common thread between all the first responders is how meaningful these jobs are.

"I have a few [stories] that stick out, but it's not the big movie screen big hero moments that stick out. It's the thank you card from a lady that all you did was hold her hand that stick out. Those are the rewards," Scurlock said.