First mosquito-borne virus in 2023 detected in Saginaw County: How to protect yourself against bites

(CBS DETROIT) - The first mosquito-borne virus this year was detected in Saginaw County, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

MDHHS says mosquitos recently collected in the county tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV). The virus spreads to people through bites of infected mosquitos and occurs from late spring through mid-fall, according to a press release.

A total of six people were infected with JCV in 2021, with one person in 2022. The mosquito can become infected when it bites deer or other animals with the virus in their blood.

The illness can develop within a few days to two weeks after the bite. Symptoms include fever, headache and fatigue; however, most people do not become ill.

Other viruses from mosquitoes include the West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).

"It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness," Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, said in a press release. "We urge Michiganders to take precautions, such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors, avoiding areas where mosquitos are present if possible and wearing clothing to cover arms and legs to prevent bites."

MDHHS recommends the following steps to avoid mosquito-borne diseases:

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer's directions for use.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitos outside.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires and other water-holding containers where mosquitos can lay eggs.



Residents with animals are urged to talk to veterinarians about vaccinating horses against the West Nile virus and other diseases and place livestock in a barn under fans and pets in homes during peak mosquito activity (dusk to dawn).

Residents should also remove any standing water on their property, use insect repellant on animals approved for the species, and contact a vet if an animal shows signs of an illness.

"Mosquitoes may seem like a small nuisance, but they can spread deadly diseases like West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis through their bites," said Mike Philip, Michigan Department of Agriculture Rural Development (MDARD) Pesticide and Plant Pest Management division director. "Michiganders can help limit the risk of disease outbreaks by developing a mosquito prevention strategy to reduce pest populations."