First Midtown Makers Market to open for holiday season in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A new seasonal celebration highlighting local artisans and vendors is coming to midtown Detroit.

Organizers of The Midtown Makers Market said West Canfield block will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with unique shopping opportunities and live music.

The first floor of Shinola Detroit's home store will transition into a festive marketplace where customers can shop and support local businesses. Vendors include Mesh Detroit, SMPLFD, Dos Jefes Garments, Ilera Apothecary, Dabls African Beads and Hamtramck Ceramck.

The second level of Shinola will feature a cozy lounge with cocktails by Two James Spirits. Complementary gift wrapping will also be available in store, featuring custom wrapping paper made on-site by Detroit-based artists including Mike Han, Tony Whlgn, India Solomon and Martyna Alexander.

"In partnership with our neighbors on Canfield, we wanted to kick off the holiday season with an initiative at the intersection of craft and community," said Ruthie Underwood, vice president of creative design at Shinola Detroit. "The Midtown Makers Market was a collective idea that came to life in order to bring new experiences and opportunities to our guests this holiday."

In addition to Shinola Detroit and the small-business pop ups, other participating businesses within the Canfield retail block include Bon Bon Bon, City Bird, Motor City Brewing Works, Nest Housewares, Nora Detroit, Mongers Food Wares, The Mushroom Hub, RUNDetroit, Source Book Sellers and Third Man Records.

Midtown Makers Market will open to the public Nov. 25 and will be open every Saturday through Dec. 17. The hours are 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.

The market will be open for extended hours on Noel Night from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Keeping with tradition, Motor City Brewing Works will host its annual celebration with live music, food, and drinks in their warehouse space.