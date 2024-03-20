Watch CBS News
First full day of spring in Metro Detroit feels more like winter

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The first full day of spring will feel more like winter as temperatures are going to reach highs slightly over freezing. 

Wednesday will be chilly and breezy, with a chance of flurries. A mix of sun and clouds will be expected throughout the day. The chance of flurries will continue throughout the day, and winds will be out of the west-northwest, sustained between 10 to 20 miles per hour and gusting to around 30 mph in the afternoon. 

Temperatures won't move much as lows begin around 30 degrees, and high temperatures will only gain a few degrees into the mid-30s in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool on Thursday, and more chances for snow will be in the forecast by the end of the week. 

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 9:06 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

