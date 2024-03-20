First full day of spring in Metro Detroit feels more like winter

(CBS DETROIT) - The first full day of spring will feel more like winter as temperatures are going to reach highs slightly over freezing.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Wednesday will be chilly and breezy, with a chance of flurries. A mix of sun and clouds will be expected throughout the day. The chance of flurries will continue throughout the day, and winds will be out of the west-northwest, sustained between 10 to 20 miles per hour and gusting to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Temperatures won't move much as lows begin around 30 degrees, and high temperatures will only gain a few degrees into the mid-30s in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool on Thursday, and more chances for snow will be in the forecast by the end of the week.

