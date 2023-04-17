First 2024 Corvette E-Ray sells for $1.1 million at Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction

(CBS DETROIT) - The first retail production electrified 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray sold for $1.1 million at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction on Saturday.

All of the proceeds of the sale are going to the education nonprofit DonorsChoose. Founded in 2000, the nonprofit provides resources for teachers and has completed more than 2.5 million classroom projects by connecting donors with educators.

Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group and owner of the NASCAR team Hendrick Motorsports, cast the winning bid.

"General Motors and Chevrolet are proud to join DonorsChoose on its mission of combatting inequality in school funding by providing underserved communities with the resources needed for a quality education," said Steve Majoros, chief marketing officer, Chevrolet, in a statement. "The Corvette E-Ray is a special product for Chevrolet, and we are honored that the proceeds from the sale of VIN 001 will aid this organization in supporting students and teachers around the nation."

The E-Ray is the first all-wheel drive Corvette and the quickest Corvette in history, going 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds. The car is powered by a 6.2L small block V-8 in the rear and an electric motor on the front axle.