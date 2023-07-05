Fireworks show with your dog? Experts say that may not be the best idea

Fireworks show with your dog? Experts say that may not be the best idea

Fireworks show with your dog? Experts say that may not be the best idea

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The lights are flashing – there are lots of booms and bangs those are the joys of a fireworks show. But not everyone is just as appreciative.

The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate America's independence.

Each year millions plan to see a spectacular show, often with their dog in tow…but is that the best idea? According to the Humane Society of the United States...no.

"It bouncing off the walls hearing, it reverberates it kind of gives them a little bit of an uneasy feeling," Pet owner Paul Greed added.

For Greer, he says, he soon learned a previous pet wasn't the biggest fan of the multi–colored loud displays. "I opened the door, and he was trying to gnaw through it with his teeth because he was trying to get away from those fireworks," Greer detailed.

A survey by Rover found that 71% of dog owners said their pet was afraid of fireworks.

"Dogs will get stressed out and frightened and get loose out of their property and get lost." Lorie Sowle, Asst. Director Detroit Animal Care and Control.

Experts recommend even if you have guests over, they should be aware that the dog needs to be away from the show.