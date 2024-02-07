Firefighters rescued in Lapeer building fire

LAPEER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue responded to a significant fire incident on Saturday morning at Imlay City Road, resulting in the rescue of firefighters.

The first group of firefighters from Lapeer Fire and Rescue arrived around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the roof, crews said.

Firefighters said they had to break in to get inside the building, noticing the fire was in the attic and ceiling deck void space.

Suppression efforts were complicated due to a sheet metal ceiling and multiple layers of roofing material, crews said.

Multiple alarms were transmitted to bring in additional resources as the fire escalated.

City of Lapeer Fire Rescue

The roof and ceiling collapsed and resulted in a MAYDAY, which is an urgent call saying that a firefighter is in imminent danger and needs assistance, according to fire rescue.

A team consisting of a chief-level officer and two firefighters worked together to extricate the two trapped firefighters during the MAYDAY situation, officials said.

One firefighter's shoulder got hurt during the process but no other injuries were reported, according to crews.

The fire was put out and the cause remains under investigation.

The fire required effort from various fire and rescue departments, public safety agencies, and community partners.