Fired Oakland County sheriff's deputy arraigned after attempting to solicit a minor

(CBS DETROIT) - A fired Oakland County sheriff's deputy was arraigned Saturday on a felony charge after he attempted to solicit a minor he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, has been charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony.

He was released from Oakland County Jail on a $25,000 personal bond.

Salisbury must not have any contact with minors and was ordered not to use the computer or the internet.

"Any behavior that targets young people is deplorable, and anyone who does should be held to account for their actions," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Police say he was arrested Friday at 11 a.m., without incident, outside his Waterford Township home.

Salisbury was a probationary deputy on the midnight shift at the Oakland County Jail for five months.

According to police, new hires are on probation for one year, and Salisbury was fired on Sept. 6 after the Sheriff's Office found out about the possible criminal activity involving Salisbury.

Police say a resident reported seeing a social media post where a man, who was identified as Salisbury, tried to arrange a meeting with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

The person also reported that the man might be an Oakland County employee.

Oakland County detectives then linked the social media chat to Salisbury.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 11 in Pontiac's 50th District Court.