Firearm deaths on the rise in Washtenaw County, report says

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new report by the Washtenaw County Health Department shows firearm deaths increased in recent years.

The report says there was a 74% increase in firearms deaths in two five-year periods: 2012-2016 and 2017-2022. The department says men represented 89% of firearm deaths in Washtenaw County.

"This report illustrates what many of our community members already know: gun violence is a serious public health issue in Washtenaw," says Juan Marquez, Washtenaw County Health Department medical director, in a press release.

The report says 70% of firearms deaths were suicides from 2011-2022, with 30% categorized as homicides.

Statewide, 59% of firearm deaths were classified as suicides and 38% as homicides.

"We saw a 200% increase in the number of people who died from firearm homicide in Washtenaw from the years 2012-2016 to 2017-2021," Marquez said. "Firearm homicide deaths among residents in Ypsilanti zip codes 48197 and 48198 were higher compared to Washtenaw residents in other zip codes. There were also significant racial disparities in our local firearm homicides: 77% of victims were Black/African American, while only 19% were white."

The department advised people to watch for the following warning signs for risk of suicide: