Fire rips through Van Buren Township apartment complex

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A fire ripped through a Van Buren Township apartment complex Wednesday night.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, the Van Buren Township Fire Department was dispatched to the Waverly on the Lake apartment complex in the 48000 block of Denton Road on reports of a structure fire.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered heavy fire throughout the attic and roof of the building.

Officials immediately requested aid from Ypsilanti, Ypsilanti Township and Belleville.

"The fire was severe enough crews verified everyone was out of the structure and went into exterior defensive operations," said fire officials.

In addition, crews set up tower ladders to flow water through the roof of the building.

"Superior Township, Wayne City, Sumpter, Augusta, as well as additional units from Romulus were requested later into the incident," said officials. "Crews operated on scene for many hours, bringing the fire under control. Van Buren PD, HART Huron Valley, Huron Valley Ambulance, and Belleville Fire Auxiliary were also on scene in a support role."

In the morning on Thursday, July 6, crews returned to the apartment after a rekindling inside the building.

Officials have not released details about what caused the fire.

No one was injured.