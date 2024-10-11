Fire danger remains high in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Officials at Michigan's Department of Natural Resources are warning travelers heading up north to use extreme caution as the state continues to deal with a high fire risk.

DNR Fire Prevention specialist Paul Rogers said that fire crews battled 26 fires in the week ending October 5, charring 170 acres.

"As you go north this weekend to enjoy the beautiful fall weather, be aware that most of Michigan is experiencing high to very high fire danger," Rogers said. "Almost the entire state is abnormally dry."

Officials ask that those building campfires do so after 6 p.m., making sure to have a bucket or garden hose nearby, along with hand tools to shovel dirt in case of a fire.

Those pulling trailers are asked to make sure chains are not dragging, as the friction on the road can spark a fire.

Burn permits are restricted throughout most of the northern part of the state.

The DNR has provided a drought map with more specific details on the dry conditions at: www.drought.gov/states/michigan.