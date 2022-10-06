"Fire Country" to premiere on Oct. 7
Max Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.
It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire, on the series premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series also stars Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer.
REGULAR CAST:
Max Thieriot
(Bode)
Billy Burke
(Vince)
Kevin Alejandro
(Manny)
Diane Farr
(Sharon)
Stephanie Arcila
(Gabriela)
Jordan Calloway
(Jake)
Jules Latimer
(Eve)
GUEST CAST:
Marcelo Arroyo
(Julio)
Michelle Choi-Lee
(Ana)
W. Tre Davis
(Freddy)
Aleita Northey
(Lindsey)
Ty Olsson
(Cory)
Kaylah Zander
(Aydan)
STORY BY: Joan Rater, Tony Phelan and Max Thieriot
TELEPLAY BY: Joan Rater and Tony Phelan
DIRECTED BY: James Strong
GENRE: Drama
*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.
