Fire breaks out at Van Buren Township apartment complex where jet crashed last month

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A fire ripped through a Van Buren Township apartment complex Tuesday morning, where a jet crashed during an air show in August.

Crews battled a fire Tuesday morning at the Waverly on the Lake apartment complex Tuesday morning. Jesse Gonzales | CBS News Detroit

According to the township's fire chief, the fire broke out at the Waverly on the Lake apartments at about 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

No one was injured, but the fire completely damaged four units in the complex, and there is water damage to eight units located below where the fire happened.

Crews are monitoring the apartment complex to put out hotspots.

Fire breaks out at the Waverly on the Lake apartment complex Tuesday morning. Jesse Gonzales | CBS News Detroit

This comes after a jet crashed into the parking lot of the same apartment complex on Sunday, Aug. 13, during the Thunder Over Michigan air show.

In addition, a fire also ripped through the Waverly on the Lake apartments on July 7, and when crews arrived to put out the fire, they discovered fire throughout the attic and roof of the building.