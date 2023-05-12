Crews put out fire at church in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Firefighters were at a Pontiac church after a fire broke out Friday morning.
The fire broke out at Christ Temple Church at 539 S. Paddock St.
A construction worker at the scene told Waterford Firefighters that no one was inside the building when the fire broke out. Firefighters quickly had the fire under control.
The Oakland Sheriff's Office says no one was injured.
No other information has been released at this time.
