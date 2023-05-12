Watch CBS News
Crews put out fire at church in Pontiac

/ CBS Detroit

Fire breaks out at church in Pontiac 00:03

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Firefighters were at a Pontiac church after a fire broke out Friday morning.

Fire at Christ Temple Church in Pontiac on Friday, May 12.   Andres Gutierrez CBS News Detroit

The fire broke out at Christ Temple Church at 539 S. Paddock St.

A construction worker at the scene told Waterford Firefighters that no one was inside the building when the fire broke out. Firefighters quickly had the fire under control. 

Firefighters quickly had the fire under control at Christ Temple Church in Pontiac. Andres Gutierrez CBS News Detroit  

The Oakland Sheriff's Office says no one was injured.

No other information has been released at this time.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 11:07 AM

