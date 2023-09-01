Finding the lowest gas prices in Metro Detroit ahead of Labor Day weekend

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit's Jordan Burrows spent Friday checking on gas prices in Metro Detroit ahead of Labor Day weekend.

According to gasbuddy.com, drivers are spending, on average, $186 per month on gas or $2,229 annually. When you break down the numbers, looking at the national average, it's $3.83 per gallon.

Michigan's average is $3.73 a gallon, with Metro Detroit averaging $3.77 per gallon.

"Talk to the politicians at the top to see if you can get it lower for the community and people around the state because people got to get to work and take care of their family and grocery shop, and it makes it harder to move around when you can't afford it," said Raymond Donald.

Some area Kroger stores had gas for $3.58, and if you use the points system, it could be even cheaper.

According to AAA of Michigan, gas prices are going to get more expensive throughout the weekend.

"They're too high," said Alicia Preyer. "They're really high, and I mean even work. It's hard for everyone right now."

"Last year, it was even higher, so I mean, as far as gas goes, it is going to be what it is," said Mark Elshlrz. "It's the rest of the economy that's the issue.

AAA says if you're aiming to save gas, use less AC, make sure your tires are properly inflated and go less than 70 miles per hour on freeways.