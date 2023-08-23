Final tally of UAW strike vote due Thursday

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – In less than 24 hours, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union will know how many members are willing to strike if contract talks fail with the Big Three next month.

UAW president Shawn Fain has asked local offices to have their final tally in by Thursday.

"The vote is necessary due to the outrageous things that's been going on, you know, within the plant. So I definitely voted to strike," Amber Baldridge, a UAW member who voted Wednesday at the Local 1264 Hall on 15 Mile Road.

Baldridge has been a temporary part-time worker at Stellantis for the past two years.

"It's rough, you know, it's rough living, check to check, you know what I'm saying? And we shouldn't have to live like that. You know what I'm saying? Me, personally, I have done it, you know, when I say it's hard to me, it is, you know, it's definitely a fact," Baldridge said. "Nobody is making it up. It's not over-exaggerating, and I don't feel like it's just too much to ask for."

The union is demanding a 46% pay increase over four years, a 32-hour work week for full pay, and improved benefits.

Earlier this week, the UAW profiled Sara Schambers with Local 182 in Livonia.

"As a single income, whether you have kids or not, you cannot survive in the economy. If you need to buy a home or if you need to buy a car," Schambers said.

As a fourth-generation Ford employee, she spent six years as a temporary worker to earn just over $16 an hour, and it took nearly a decade to reach the top pay rate.

"When we were in positions where we've worked 40 hours, I went and did Instacart so that I can make sure that all my bills are paid, and my kids had everything that they needed," Schambers said.

And so, a strike may be unavoidable.

The UAW has been sharing some of the results on social media that show there's an overwhelming majority of members are in favor of hitting the picket line.

"It is what it is. We have to get something done. Something has to be done about it," Baldridge said.

Fain has indicated there won't be any extensions once the contract expires on Sept. 14.