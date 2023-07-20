Final days to submit feedback on Belle Isle mobility study

(CBS DETROIT) - Those that have been to Belle Isle recently may have noticed some new road markings.

"They're going to add parking spaces to Riverbank on the north side, to compliment the parallel spaces that people are using now. So, we're going to double the number of legal parking spaces along there," said Amanda Treadwell, the Urban Area Field Planner for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division.

Treadwell said they added a double stripping to help protect the bike lanes and will add additional crosswalks later this month.

She said the changes are a part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's maintenance plans, which have been in the works for a while. But said more changes are coming as part of the year-long Belle Isle mobility study.

DNR has narrowed in on seven major strategies to make getting around Belle Isle safer and easier. Treadwell said some of the options the public seems to have embraced.

"New wayfinding, expanding the signage around the park. A lot of people like ideas to really shore up and make bicycle access across the bridge safer for all bicyclists and pedestrians."

She said other ideas that have gotten mixed feedback.

"Creating a bigger, safer pedestrian space along that Central Avenue corridor," said Treadwell. Another idea was implementing two-way traffic to slow down the cars and improve circulation.

"So right now, you've got two major thoroughfares going east and only one coming back west. And that's why Riverbank Road is always more crowded and slower."

Treadwell said the public still has a few more days to submit input. Feedback can be made via email at TreadwellA@Michigan.gov or by phone at 313-261-5059. Comments will be accepted through Monday, July 24th. Treadwell said the final plans will be implemented starting early next year.